LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of killing an LMPD detective in a crash on Christmas Eve is now back in jail.

Metro Corrections confirms Roger Burdette failed a drug test that was required as part of his release on home incarceration.

Police say Burdette was under the influence when the MSD truck he was driving crashed into the back of Detective Deidre Mengedoht's cruiser while she was conducting a traffic stop on I-64 downtown. She died instantly

Burdette is facing several charges including murder and wanton endangerment.

