(ABC News)--In an adorable moment that was captured on video, Prince Harry can be heard revealing his gender preference for his first child to a fan in Australia.

View this post on Instagram

Woman: ”I hope is a girl!“ The Duke Of Sussex: ”So do I“ Does he knows something we don’t?! 🤗 But if is a boy, you guys better make this video disappear 😬 (Rightful owner pls contact, so far unknown)

A post shared by Meghan & Harry 💍 supporters (@harry_meghan_updates) on Oct 21, 2018 at 6:06am PDT

"I hope it's a girl!" a well-wisher can be heard saying to the Duke of Sussex. "So do I," Harry enthusiastically responds.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed earlier this month that they are expecting their first child. Markle is believed to be approximately 14 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Over the weekend, Kensington Palace announced in a statement that the couple has "decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly," over the next few days during their ongoing 16-day royal tour of Australia and its neighbors.

"She’s feeling fine but resting," a Royal source told ABC News.

"We have to make sure she is well-paced and not overdoing it," the source added. "She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself."

"If it has been a very late night due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to adjust for that," the source said.

Copyright (c) 2018 ABC All Rights Reserved