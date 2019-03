LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are crediting tips from the public with finding the man they said stole from St. Stephens Cemetery on South Preston St.

According to detectives, James Reitz admitted to stealing vases and flowers from graves at the cemetery.

Officers recovered many of the items at Reitz's home and returned them to the cemetery, but they don't know where it all belongs.

If you recognize any of these items, you're asked to contact Susan Settles from the cemetery at 634-0890.