LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway in Louisville is proud to announce the 2019-2020 Season which includes the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN opening the series at The Kentucky Center.

The season will also include the new productions direct from Broadway, the ten-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE BAND’S VISIT, ANASTASIA, and COME FROM AWAY, the acclaimed new production of MISS SAIGON, the return of the iconic musical phenomenon JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and Disney’s THE LION KING will be making a triumphant return as a season option.

Only current subscribers can renew their season tickets at this time. Season tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 28. People interested in purchasing as a new subscriber may sign up on the “Save the Date” list at BroadwayInLouisville.com, which will notify them by email on March 28 when tickets are available.

“We’re thrilled to announce another season of hit shows direct from Broadway,” said Leslie Broecker, PNC Broadway in Louisville President. “The 19/20 season is chock full of award-winning premieres and returns. We cannot wait to share this incredible series with Louisville audiences!”

The 2019-2020 Season Shows include:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN October 1-6, 2019

THE BAND’S VISIT December 3-8, 2019

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR January 7-12, 2020

MISS SAIGON February 11-16, 2020

ANASTASIA March 17-22, 2020

COME FROM AWAY May 5-10, 2020

SEASON OPTION: Disney’s THE LION KING October 30-November 17, 2019

Season tickets for the 2019-2020 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season will go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 6 a.m. with three convenient ways to purchase:

1. Order online at www.BroadwayinLouisville.com. 2. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Louisville Season Ticket Hotline at 502-5611003. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00am-5:00 p.m.. 3. Select your seats in person at the PNC Broadway in Louisville Box Office at 620 W Main Street, Ste 100, Monday – Friday, 9:00am-5:00 p.m.

Prices for the six-show season ticket package range between $255-$813 depending on seat location.