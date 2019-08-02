LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at a local middle school got a big surprise when they went to school Friday morning.

As part of the #EveryDayCounts attendance campaign, students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School walked into a pop-up party in their gym, complete with live music and special guests.

According to JCPS, Thomas Jefferson Middle School is the middle school that has made the greatest improvement in attendance year-over-year.

Special guests at the party included New York Giants player Jamon Brown and local rapper Bblasian, who performed for the students.

Jefferson County Board of Education member Corrie Shull and members of the Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court were also in attendance.

The #EveryDayCounts initiative kicked off in January and highlights the importance of being at school every day. You can learn more about the campaign at JCPSEveryDayCounts.com.