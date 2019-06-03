SAN ANTONIO — Drevon Perkins, 26, has been charged with 'Super Aggravated Sexual Assault' of a three-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the toddler was taken to the hospital after her mother noticed discharge in her diaper.

At the hospital, the girl was seen by a SANE nurse who confirmed that the toddler had several sexually transmitted diseases including chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Perkins, who was with the child while her mother was at work, also had the same STDs.

While in police custody, Perkins admitted to the assault, which happened in January. He also told police that he was doing drugs when the assault occurred.