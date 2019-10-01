LAS VEGAS — (ABC News )--No more wishing your laundry would fold itself because now it can.

Premiering this week at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas, FoldiMate is a laundry-folding machine that has us in awe.

The time-saving innovation will fold your clothing in less than 5 minutes -- less than it'll take to brew a cup of coffee.

The Israel-based company of the same name says the robot "will fold most types of shirts, blouses or pants from age 6 to adult size XXL."

FoldImate will also fold standard size towels and pillowcases.

Here's how it works: just feed your garments continuously while the machine simultaneously folds them in seconds.

The target price for FoldiMate is $980, but the brand said the final price and launch date are still being determined.