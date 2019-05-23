LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--Calling all creatives, photographers, and entrepreneurs! There’s a brand-new studio space in town that’s guaranteed to have your creative juices flowing.

Local photographer Chanel Wells-Henderson is the creative genius behind ‘Studio Always Fancy.’

‘Studio Always Fancy’ is advertised to be a natural light studio that offers a variety of different rental options for everyone’s budget including a membership program!

This new facility in Kentuckiana will put creators in settings that they may not have been in before locally to help create more polished content.

"Studio Always Fancy was a combination of two photography businesses; Always Images and Fancy Boudoir. They shared one purpose... Women's Empowerment.

We used this beautiful studio space to help women unwind and step into their true selves. When we weren't working with clients we used the space for "learning day". Trunetta and I worked together to teach each other, learn, grow, and step into our true callings.

Entrepreneurship is challenging and sometimes very lonely. Having a partner that was invested in my growth, as much as I was in hers made all the difference in my business. Trunetta has since relocated to South Carolina with her family, but I didn't want the learning to stop. I want to continue to empower creatives to learn and grow. Therefore, Studio Always Fancy is available to creatives who need space to cultivate their ideas, build their brands, and grow their businesses. All creatives are welcome for rentals and business workshops" Chanel says.

