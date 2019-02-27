LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former UofL player Kemari Averett is being sentenced to 180-days in jail and Anger Management classes after he pleaded guilty to contempt of court. In turn, his other three charges were amended-down and dismissed.

The Courier-Journal reports that Averett won't have to serve jail time if he doesn't contact his accuser, witnesses or possess or be around a gun for 18 months.

Averett was barred from campus after allegations of rape and sexual abuse by a student surfaced.

He is suing UofL and his accuser for defamation and gender discrimination, seeking $15 million in damages.