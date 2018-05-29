LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11)--This week, thousands of high school seniors across Kentucky will walk the stage to get their diploma. Among them, a Waggener High School student who overcame remarkable odds to get here, proving you can still be tops in your class even if you are half a world away.

Danielle Estoesta was born in the Philippines and moved to Louisville with her family in 2012. She went to Westport Middle School and then to Waggener High, soaring to the top of her class. Then, days into her senior year, her U.S. visa expired, forcing her back to the Philippines to get a new one.

"I was very sad because my mom was going to leave me alone there. It was very hard because it's like very different and I wouldn't be able to see my friends and experience the joy of senior year," Estoesta said.

She stayed with her aunt, thinking she'd be gone for two weeks to get the paperwork in order. The process lasted 6 months. She feared having to repeat her senior year. Her teacher says her classmates were eager for her to come back.

"The entire time she was gone from our English class, that seat remained open. They saved that seat for her. It was like she was coming back tomorrow," Leslie Mears, Estoesta's senior English teacher said.

Fortunately, she was able to stay in school through online classes, with the help of faculty and staff at Waggener.

"I was very thankful for that," Estoesta said.

Second semester arrived and her seat no longer sat empty.

"She caught herself up right away," Mears said.

Estoesta had made it home.

"I'm trying to do the best I can," she said. "I want to make my family proud of me."

It's quite the understatement from one of the school's 5 valedictorians, with a 4.1 GPA.

"It should be a boost to other kids to say, look, she missed 5 months of school and she's a valedictorian," Mears said.

Estoesta plans to attend JCTC for the first two years of college and transfer to UofL to study nursing. We wish her the very best.

© 2018 WHAS-TV