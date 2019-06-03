In a new explosive interview, R&B singer R. Kelly adamantly denied allegations that he sexually abused women and held others against their will.

The 52-year-old Grammy winner was charged last month with aggravated sexual abuse, involving four victims, including three minors. He has pleaded not guilty.

He sat down Tuesday for an interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

An emotional R. Kelly says he's being "assassinated" and denies sexually abusing women and controlling their lives.

"All of them are lying," Kelly said in interview segments broadcast Wednesday. "I have been assassinated."

Kelly and his lawyers have consistently denied allegations of sexual assault through the years.

According to CBS, the interview lasted an hour and twenty minutes and the R&B singer became much more emotional as it went along. More footage is expected to air Thursday.

At one point during the interview, Kelly stands up and rants, saying: "I have been buried alive, but I'm alive." He says he needs someone to help him "not have a big heart."

When King brought up allegations that he had held women against their will, Kelly declared "how stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I've been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone, four, five, six, fifty you said, how stupid would I be to do that?"

"Use your common sense! Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me, hate me if you want to, love me if you want to, but just use your common sense," he exclaimed.

"Stop it. Y'all quit playing, quit playing. I didn’t do this stuff.This is not me, y'all. I’m fighting for my (expletive) life," Kelly said.