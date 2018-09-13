LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--After 5 months, Louisville Metro Police have closed their investigation into the death of a twelve-year-old girl in Chickasaw Park.

Laraya Hill

Laraya Hill was found dead in the park back in May. According to Hill's family, she and her cousins were off playing by themselves when it came time to leave Hill’s mother started searching for her daughter and eventually found her unconscious in a cul-de-sac near the back of the park. Police said Hill's injuries were consistent with being hit by a car and asked the community for tips.

LMPD says her death has now been ruled as a tragic accident and no criminal charges will be filed.

