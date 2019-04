LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Hometown Hero banner is on display in Louisville. The latest addition features Enid Bland Yandell, a sculptor born in Louisville in 1869.

Yandell has been called Kentucky’s First Great Female Sculptor. A few of her pieces are located throughout Louisville including the Speed Art Museum and Cherokee Park.

Yandell’s banner is hanging on the Harbison Building in Ft. Nelson Park.