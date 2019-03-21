ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 21 million people call the Sunshine State home, but none are more infamous than Florida Man and Florida Woman.

They've gotten into a lot of trouble over the years, from allegedly asking the sheriff's office to test some "bad" meth to claiming cocaine flew into a purse on a windy day. These stories run the gamut of sad, to tragic and outright outrageous.

Now the internet is asking: What's your Florida man story?

Appearing first to be popularized from a Tumblr post last week, people are asked to Google "florida man," followed by your birthday. For example, "florida man march 20."

Several people from the 10News Facebook page responded to our post with their Florida man stories:

Edward Bayonet: "Florida Man Sept. 9th: Florida sheriff warns residents not to shoot at Hurricane Irma: 'You won't make it turn around'"

Holly Jennings: "Mine isn’t reliable since my birthday is April 1st 🤷🏼‍♀️😂"

Amber Kenney: "FL Man throws cheeseburger at pregnant woman"

Susan Erdely: "November 7 Florida man jumps into alligator pit, gets bit, claims he was held captive"

Mary Carol Audy: "Florida Man hands police dash cam footage showing him robbing a store."

Cathy New Bostwick: "Florida man claims people were eating his brains leads police on insane golf course chase....’ (seriously)"

