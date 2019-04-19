For many spring breakers, the time away from school means relaxing on the beach and soaking up some sun.

But for Avery Fauth, her spring break meant finding a megalodon tooth on a beach in North Carolina, according to Wilmington station WECT.

The middle-schooler told the local station that searching for shark teeth, especially the megatooth shark, was a family pastime first taken on by her father more than 20 years ago.

Fauth said that she plans to tell her class in Raleigh about the fossil, but wants to keep it in a “special box” at home for fear that someone will break it, WECT reported.

“They’re really rare to find and they’re some pretty big teeth and they’re pretty cool,” the middle-schooler told the station.

The ancient predator went extinct millions of years ago and was the largest shark that has ever lived.