(ABC News)--Gabrielle Union and her NBA baller hubby Dwyane Wade were in full support of their 11-year-old son Zion as he celebrated at Miami Pride over the weekend.

In a series of Instagram Live videos, captured by The Shade Room, Union shared photos and videos of herself, Zion, his older brother Zaire and her new baby Kaavia, who all attended the annual Gay Pride celebration.

Union and Zion were also seen on top of one of the floats in the parade as the rest of the family followed on foot. In one of Union's Instagram (IG) Stories, we see her and Zion jamming out to Bruno Mars' "Finesse."

Meanwhile, Wade, who was in Toronto for an NBA game, also supported his son in a series of IG Live posts.

“We support each other with Pride!” Wade wrote over a picture of Union and Zion, who held a rainbow flag fan and had a LGBTQ ribbon attached to his tank top.

He also added a touching photo of the family to his story.

"Zion had his own cheering section today," he wrote. "Wish I was there to see you smile kid!"