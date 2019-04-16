LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--Moms and dads flying in and out of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport have a new, private space to take care of their children.

The Mother's Room, located on Concourse A, offers parents private suites to bottle feed or nurse their babies, a changing area and kitchenette.

Brooke Hasch

"This is something our travelers said they wanted and we listened," Natalie Chaudoin, with the Regional Airport Authority said Tuesday morning.

Chaudoin said the airport worked with a number of local mom's groups, including MothersEsquire, to build the desired space. Each room is quiet, with a lock on the door, equipped with a comfortable glider, dimming lights and electrical outlets with USB ports.

You can also track your flights while inside the Mother's Room.

Anyone who needs to care for a child can access these private and common spaces 24 hours a day.

For more information, visit www.FlyLouisville.com.