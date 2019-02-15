LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS 11)--Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., the body of Rising Sun Police Chief David Hewitt, who was killed in the line-of-duty from injuries sustained from a crash, will be escorted from the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville to Rising Sun, Indiana.

RELATED: Rising Sun police chief killed in crash was 'a very good leader, a motivator of people'

The planned route is as follows:

Leaving the Medical Examiners Office on Lagrange Rd and turning right

North on Hurstbourne Pkwy to Westport Rd

Right on Westport Rd to Gene Snyder North

I-71 East to Oldham County line

KSP will take over at this point

Police say 49-year-old Hewitt crashed on State Road 56 around 7:20 Wednesday morning. Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton believes icy road conditions may have played a factor. Hewitt was taken by medical helicopter to Carroll County Memorial Hospital where he died.

Our partners at WCPO report flags across the small city will be lowered to half-mast for the next 27 days — one for each year he served, which included time with the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Department, the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, the Lawrenceburg Police Department and the Rising Sun Police Department.

He joined Rising Sun in 1998 and became chief in 2004.