LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A key figure in Louisville's Civil Rights Movement has passed away.

Shelby Lanier Junior pushed for more reform and diversity in the police force in his roles as president of the local NAACP chapter and Black Police Officers Association.

On Twitter, Metro Council President David James, a former police officer, credited Lanier with "paving the path forward for the rest of us adding his sacrifices made it possible for "so many African-Americans to be hired."

Lanier was 82-years-old.