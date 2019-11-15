HOUSTON (WTHR) – A sneaky feline from Texas was put in solitary confinement because he kept freeing his cat friends from the shelter.

Quilty the cat was not very happy about being contained at the shelter in Houston, and his reaction to the situation received lots of attention on social media.

"Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame," Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption wrote on Facebook. "Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day."

The measure was necessary for the shelter after security camera footage showed the 6-year-old cat jumping up and pulling the handle down on the cat room door.

Staff said they would arrive in the morning and have to wrangle over a dozen cats who had escaped overnight.

Photos show the culprit pouting near the glass, serving time for his crimes while the shelter Quilty-proofed the cat room.

Luckily, Quilty is already enjoying a trail period with a potential adopter, who says he is doing really well and hasn't tried anything slick... yet!