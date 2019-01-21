ATLANTA — January 15, 2019, marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 90th birthday. As we honor Dr. King's legacy, it is important that we share his legacy through his children's eye's as well. Below are excerpts of Bernice King's Twitter account and timeline of the things she wants America to consider about the world's most recognizable Civil Rights Leader. Dr. King's nonviolent philosophies and his Dream shall live on forever.

RELATED: 11 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes that will inspire your soul

RELATED: 47th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade and Rally

RELATED: 'Out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope' | MLK Memorial brings famous speech to life

RELATED: 'I have a dream that enough is enough,' MLK granddaughter proclaims

RELATED: Honoring MLK's legacy at the Muhammad Ali Center

RELATED: New recording of MLK's "Dream" speech

RELATED: Video: Professor brings MLK to Louisville