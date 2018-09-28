LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — September 29th is National Coffee Day, which may be the best unofficial holiday ever.

If you’re living in Louisville, choosing where to get a cup of coffee can be overwhelming. A Google search of “coffee shops in Louisville” turns up 12,300,000 results!

RELATED: Where to get a free and discounted cup on National Coffee Day

We’re helping you narrow down that decision. Sure, you could always visit a corporate chain or just brew a cup at home, but if you’re looking for a true Louisville coffee experience, this is the list for you.

We looked at sites like Yelp and FourSquare to determine the hottest coffee shops in Kentuckiana and those locations have been listed in alphabetical order below. Consider stopping somewhere new for your morning cup on National Coffee Day – or visit them all and make a day of it! (If you take that route, you may want to switch to decaf!)

If you visit one of these shops, we’d love to hear about your experience! Post a pic on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and tag us at @whas11.

Bean Roasting House and Café: Billy Seckman turns roasting coffee into an artisan craft at this Germantown café. He says his focus is on the “natural profile of this ancient crop” and his coffee is proof of it. If you’re feeling extra autumnal, try out the “Fall Latte” featuring nutmeg, brown sugar, and butternut squash.

View this post on Instagram