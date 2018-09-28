LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — September 29th is National Coffee Day, which may be the best unofficial holiday ever.
If you’re living in Louisville, choosing where to get a cup of coffee can be overwhelming. A Google search of “coffee shops in Louisville” turns up 12,300,000 results!
We’re helping you narrow down that decision. Sure, you could always visit a corporate chain or just brew a cup at home, but if you’re looking for a true Louisville coffee experience, this is the list for you.
We looked at sites like Yelp and FourSquare to determine the hottest coffee shops in Kentuckiana and those locations have been listed in alphabetical order below. Consider stopping somewhere new for your morning cup on National Coffee Day – or visit them all and make a day of it! (If you take that route, you may want to switch to decaf!)
MAP: Local Coffee Shops in Kentuckiana
Bean Roasting House and Café: Billy Seckman turns roasting coffee into an artisan craft at this Germantown café. He says his focus is on the “natural profile of this ancient crop” and his coffee is proof of it. If you’re feeling extra autumnal, try out the “Fall Latte” featuring nutmeg, brown sugar, and butternut squash.
Heine Brothers: This is the closest you find to a “chain” on this list. Heine Brothers first opened in 1994 and now operates at 15 locations across Kentuckiana, including Vint Coffee. Their fall menu features the traditional Pumpkin Pie Latte, as well as the Pumpkin Spiceberg – a blended drink with vanilla and pumpkin flavors.
Highland Coffee Company: Highland Coffee has been offering organic fair trade coffee since 1999. Reviews on TripAdvisor describe it as “one of the best coffee shops in town”. Another review says that the house-made whipped cream is “to die for”.
North Lime Coffee and Donuts: North Lime is generally better known for their doughnuts (if you’re hungry, do NOT look at their Instagram), but they also offer high-quality coffee thanks to local roastery Good Folks Coffee Company. They are offering a special event for National Coffee Day, so keep your eyes on their social pages for updates.
Please & Thank You: This small-batch southern bakery and coffee house is a big hit in downtown Louisville. Visit one of their three locations for some delicious coffee – and stick around for their famous cookies!
Quills: The vision for Quills was “to create a space where the community of coffee lovers in Louisville could fuel their passion and find community.” With five locations around Kentuckiana – including one in New Albany – it’s easy to see for yourself what that vision looks like.
Safai Coffee: You can find Safai Coffee in the heart of the Highlands. They proudly serve micro-lot, specialty grade coffee to their customers. If you’re feeling hungry, check out their menu of sweet and savory crepes.
Stomping Grounds Coffee Company: Stomping Grounds is “bringing deliciousness to the Valley Station Community.” Their seasonal offerings include the Shop Girl Latte, made with flavors of caramel, pecan, and cheesecake.
Sunergos: On Yelp, one person said that they’ve “never had a bad espresso drink in nearly a decade of coming” to Sunergos. With four locations and passionate employees, the company is making a name for itself in Louisville. If you prefer a plain ol’ cup of joe but still want to celebrate the season change, try out their fall blend called Gather.
