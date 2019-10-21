LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a shop she’s frequented for years.

So, it came as no surprise when Alexis Isenhoward got a late-night call last Monday from Quang Le.

She says the owner of Lee’s Nails goes by Rocky and that he told her he had time to do her nails after hours as customers were leaving.

“The were three other women inside the nail shop,” Alexis said.

This surveillance footage from a U-Haul shop across the street catches the moment Alexis pulled up to the shop. The time —stamped at 8:38 p.m.

There are still people inside the store.



But by 9:11 p.m., those three women leave.

"They had left and I kind of felt awkward being alone with him so I texted my brother I didn't feel right can you guys come and get me,” Alexis said.



Prompting a set a of urgent text messages to her brother at 9:24 p.m., 'help' 'pervert' 'lee nail' 'can't answer'– only 13 minutes** after the women leave.

RELATED: Louisville nail salon owner arrested after accused of assaulting 18-year-old client

RELATED: Nail Salon owner charged with sexual abuse held on bond

"I said bro he put his hands on me," Alexis said.

That was the last text message she sent.



"I went to go wash my hands and he said he look here's your birthday present and showed me some MK purses in the back I had just peaked in looked then he shut the door and groped all over my body kissing me as if I was kissing him back," Alexis said.



She told WHAS11 last Wednesday she came forward because she wanted to make sure this wouldn't happened to anyone else.



"He took my phone, my mom was blowing me up, my sister, my brother they were all calling me and Rocky just took my phone."



Alexis says she was shaking -- begging Lee to stop.



"He would not let me go, as much as I would beg and plead for him to let me go he refused," she said.



It would be 15 more minutes before her brother and another unidentified person arrive…

Surveillance video show the time... 9:43 p.m.



"He started doing my nails again and I was shaking really bad my brother was at the door he was banging and knocking on the door and Rocky said no they have to wait in the car they have to wait in the car," she said.



Alexis says in the past, Lee allegedly told her he had a gun in the back.



"He laughed it off like ha ha ha ha ha ha but I didn't take it as a joke," she said,



Twenty-nine minutes.

That's how long it is from when Alexis first texts her brother for help at 9:24 p.m. to when surveillance video shows her leaving at 9:53 p.m.



"He asked me if he could have another hug from me before I left I just said no and I got my phone from the other side of the table and I ran to the door and I unlocked it myself and I ran outside and I jumped inside the car and I started screaming and I called 911," she said.



The video shows some commotion after she gets in the car.

That's when Alexis says her brother got out —yelling at Lee who was inside the store.

They left a few minutes later but returned at 10:11 p.m., this time with LMPD officers in tow.

Officers arrested Le late Wednesday.

He was arraigned in court on Thursday where a judge set his bond at $10,000.

Le has no criminal history and is expected back in court on Nov. 5.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Contact reporter Paulina Bucka at pbucka@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.