'If they steal a product, companies budget for that': Security firm speaks on proper protocol after fatal gas station shooting

One Louisville security firm says they teach trainees that de-escalation is key in situations of suspected theft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) arrested a security guard for their alleged involvement in a deadly shooting, a security firm in the area says situations like this one would seem to defy proper training protocol.

"In a loss prevention setting, using a firearm as a security officer, it's not a good mix," Ben Shaw, president and owner of Shaw Secure Solutions, said. "You're going to get in an altercation with somebody."

According to the arrest citation, the suspect, 32-year-old Tavon Parrish, was working as an armed security guard at a Thortons gas station. He told police he confronted the victim, a customer, about stealing a can of beer.

During a verbal altercation, Parrish pointed a gun at the victim and told police he shot the victim because he believed he wanted to fight him according to the citation.

Police said they arrested Parrish and charged him with murder.

Matthew Schentrup, a human resources specialist with Shaw Secure Solutions, said in situations similar to this one, the firm teaches trainees to de-escalate.

"We're going to try and say, 'Okay, let's calm down. This can all be right. We can put the item back,'" Schentrup said. "If the suspect then wants to just keep saying 'No, I don't have anything,' and then they start to push forward, we can do a little bit of hands on, but we're still going to try and remain hands open. We're going to try and stay back."

Shaw added that because companies account for loss prevention, seldom do these situations need to escalate.

"It's so much easier to get a store ban on an individual versus actually going hands on with them," he said. "If they steal a product, companies budget for that."

The firm said there are properly trained and armed security details in the area but that an unarmed security officer presence accounts for approximately 80 to 85% of Louisville business.

"If not more, really," Shaw said. "There's a very low number of the armed security officers in the area."

In response to what happened, Thornton's said:

We are deeply saddened by the fatality that occurred at our store. We are actively working with local authorities during this ongoing investigation.

