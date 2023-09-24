Person in custody after security breach at Louisville airport

Officials said the person who breached a security checkpoint caused issues at the airport Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person has been taken into custody following a security breach at the Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Airport officials said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a passenger breached the security checkpoint during the screening process which forced the airport to delay passenger screenings and departing flights.

The TSA located the passenger who was on a Southwest Airlines flight departing to Chicago.

Passengers on the plane were deplaned and rescreened before being allowed to board.

The person, who was not identified, was detained without incident.

The Louisville airport resumed operations around 7:45 a.m.

