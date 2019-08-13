LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It takes extensive planning and strategy to keep the president and the public safe during an official visit and that planning is happening right now in the derby city.

President Donald Trump visits Louisville next Wednesday, where he will be speaking to the American Veterans Convention at the Galt House Hotel.

"Depending on how big or how long a president is there, it could take up to a week or maybe ten days to prepare everything," former secret service agent, Greg Gitchier said.

Gitchier said any time a president plans to travel, his body guards are investigating the destination months before take-off.

"Motorcade routes, our primary, secondary or different routes in case something happens, they have to have a lot of alternatives," Gitchier said.

Trump's visit to Louisville is a huge team effort. Secret service agents are partnering with local law enforcement agencies to work out the logistics of the trip.

"You have the agents from the president's detail with the local police and with the local secret service agents – all three of them are working together to make sure this trip goes as safe and smooth as possible," Gitchier said.

They check out everything in advance -- from the airport, to where the Air Force One is landing, popular city attractions, and the event's venue.

Trump will address more than 2,500 veterans at the Galt Hotel for the 75th annual convention. The president will then headline a private fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin's re-election campaign. While details on the fundraiser have not yet been released to the public, chances are secret service agents are already investigating the location.

"And then of course all of our local intelligence we listen to the local police – who we are going to be worried about and we have to give the protesters a safe environment," Gitchier said.

The president is planning to address the veterans at 2 PM. Officials said expect traffic delays throughout most of the day. Metro Police are currently working on a traffic plan and they hope to release more details in the coming days.

