LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headed to Louisville.

Pompeo will speak at the University of Louisville as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series on Dec. 2. at 9 a.m.

“Secretary Pompeo is the seventh person to serve our nation a Secretary of State and speak as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series. In this important time in American history, I can’t imagine a more exciting leader to bring to Louisville,” Gary Gregg, the center’s director said in a statement.

Pompeo has come under criticism for not testifying before the House in its impeachment inquiry centering around President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House investigators are trying to determine if military aid was withheld from the Ukraine until they committed to investigations sought by the president. Pompeo has since admitted he was on that July phone call.

RELATED: Aide says ambassador was on ‘political errand’ for Trump

RELATED: Diplomat says of Trump Ukraine call: ‘I remember it vividly’

RELATED: US angers Palestinians with reversal on Israeli settlements

RELATED: Impeachment witnesses deny being 'never Trumpers'

Officials with the McConnell center say the event will be live-streamed at McConnellCenter.org and the event is not open to the public.

It's unclear if Senator McConnell will be in attendance.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.