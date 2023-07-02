Secret Service warns Kentucky students, teachers of 'sextortion'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service hosted "Operation Angel Summit" for students and educators to prevent child exploitation.
More than three-thousand students and teachers were in the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday morning for the presentation.
Speakers shared their personal experiences and taught students how to protect themselves from predators.
One of the main topics discussed: "Sextortion".
One speaker explained in detail how predators create fake social media accounts that'll make them seem young and attractive.
"They get to know you, they send you inappropriate photos in exchange for your inappropriate photos and once you stop, once you become uncomfortable with that, they drop a hammer and say no, you're not done," the speaker said.
Students were given resources from the YMCA's Safe Place and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
