PROSPECT, Ky. — A second suspect has been arrested in robbery at a Prospect Thorntons on Thanksgiving Day.

Police arrested Quintin Mitchell,21, the son of the first man arrested, Terry Larue.

According to investigators, the two stole a case of cigarettes from the store and then hit clerk Ralph Shain with their van as they were driving off. Shain died several days later.

Police found the vehicle at a home in the Shawnee neighborhood and were able to track down Mitchell.

Mitchell is charged with robbery in connection to the case.

