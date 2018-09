LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Downtown drivers, get ready for some more construction.

Beginning Oct. 1, crews will start working on converting 3rd Street between Main and Market from one-way to two-way.

This is phase two of the project. Crews had previously been working on the section from Liberty to Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Officials say the conversion will help ease congestion and make traveling safer for drivers and pedestrians.

