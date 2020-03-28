LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second Louisville firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the department, the individual started showing symptoms during his shift on March 18 and went home to self-quarantine. After consulting with his healthcare provider, he was tested on March 20. Those test results have not come back, and he was tested a second time on March 27. Those results came back positive.

He has remained in self-quarantine since he first started showing symptoms, and as a precaution, three other firefighters have also been asked to self-quarantine.

The individual with the virus does not live in Jefferson County, so Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness is working with his home county to determine if any other steps need to be taken.

The first Louisville firefighter found to have COVID-19 was announced March 24. He started showing symptoms on March 22 and is currently isolating himself at home. At that time, five other firefighters were asked to self-quarantine.

