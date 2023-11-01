Second Louisville coffee chain votes to unionize

Workers say they wanted to do this for better pay and more protection, including against irate customers, and paid time off.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, Sunergos employees gathered at the Woodlawn Avenue store and voted to unionize.

In a previous press release, the union said around 57 employees were expected to vote. So far there are five locations in the metro.

Employees said the final vote was 30-14 for the union.

Workers say they wanted to do this for better pay and more protection, including against irate customers, and paid time off.

"When we saw Heine Brothers doing it, we thought 'hey we can do that too as another coffee chain.' Louisville is such a coffee city that I think it's important that baristas stand up for what they deserve, and what we deserve," Clove Harrington, who works at the Preston Highway location, said.

WHAS11 reached out to Sunergos Coffee for comment but have not heard back as of this writing.

Sunergos announced their intent to unionize Aug. 25, 2022.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.