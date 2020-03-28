LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Health officials in Fort Knox says a second civilian employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

This marks the second case for the Army post and it comes after another employee tested positive Friday.

Officials say the employee is a Hardin County resident that’s being treated at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Fort Knox Preventive Medicine and Lincoln Trail District Health Department are contacting individuals who may have been in contact with the employee.

