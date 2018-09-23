LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - After heavy rain Saturday, Bourbon & Beyond canceled its events for Sept. 23.

The decision comes after the city of Louisville declared Champions Park, the host of the festival, unsafe.

“The cumulative effect of the persistent rain has made it impossible to adequately prepare the grounds to hold a second consecutive festival day. It’s always difficult to make a decision like this, but safety has to be first and foremost,” said Marty Storch, Director of Special Events, City of Louisville.

The cumulative effect of Saturday’s bad weather has led the City of Louisville to declare Champions Park unsafe. Unfortunately, the 2nd day of Bourbon & Beyond has been canceled. We're so grateful to the fans that stuck out the rain. pic.twitter.com/N0A4dWTMYQ — Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) September 23, 2018

In a press release, the festival said they are offering all customers ticket refunds. Sunday single day ticket holders will receive a 100 percent refund, while the following will receive a 50 percent refund of originally purchased ticket price:

Two-Day Weekend Ticket

Hotel + Ticket Packages

Camping Passes

Those who purchased via Front Gate Tickets on the phone or over the internet will have refunds processed automatically. The festival said it may take up to three weeks for charges to be processed.

People who purchased from the box office on site are asked to contact support@frontgatetickets.com.

“Our team worked so hard to bring an unprecedented festival experience to Louisville," Danny Hayes, CEO of festival producers said. "While it is disappointing to have to cancel Day 2, we think the 25,000 fans who braved the weather got a real feeling for where this festival is headed. We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to keep the festival going on Saturday.”

Sting, Counting Crows and Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters were headliners for the second day of the festival.

Campers are asked to be aware of their surroundings and listen to festival staff as they leave. The festival will have tow trucks available for anyone who may get stuck.

Festival producers said that as of now, Louder Than Life is unaffected and will go on as planned next weekend.

