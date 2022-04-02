Social media callout helps animals at Mt. Washington wildlife refuge get care

When the volunteers at Second Chances Wildlife Center couldn't get in Friday due to the snow, a member of the community stepped up to help.

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Winter weather created some hazardous road conditions across Kentucky, including in Mt. Washington. When the volunteers at the Second Chances Wildlife Center couldn't get in to take care of the animals, a "snow angel" stepped in.

Brigette Brouillard, the executive director at the wildlife center, put a call out on Facebook asking for help Friday morning. After a winter storm brought ice and snow accumulations to the area, she said her volunteers were unable to get to the center.

"Our animals definitely need to be fed and cleaned. They don’t care if it’s snowy outside," Brouillard said in a post on the Second Chances Wildlife Center page.

The director said she had considered walking to the center herself, but her 25-minute drive would be a four-hour walk in below-freezing temperatures.

Within half an hour, they had a solution. Someone from the community volunteered to de-ice their truck and pick up the volunteer that was supposed to report to the center Friday morning.

"Thank goodness. Thank you to everyone who considered helping. I love Mt Washington and Mt Washington people," Brouillard said.

Second Chances Wildlife Center, founded by Brouillard in 2009, helps rehabilitate animals in need until they are able to be released back into the wild. Second Chances specializes in bats and skunks but accepts other mammals as well, according to its website.

