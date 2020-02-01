LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sec. of State Alison Lundergan Grimes honored Reverend Kevin Cosby, an iconic Kentuckian, for his unique contribution to the Commonwealth at a Christmas church service before a congregation of thousands.

The Medallion Award recognizes outstanding service and the furthering of the National Association of Secretaries of State's ("NASS") goals in elections, civic education, service to state government, or a commitment to philanthropic giving.

It is the highest award that a Secretary of State can present.

"I am pleased to celebrate Reverend Cosby," said Grimes. "The Reverend is someone who serves the Commonwealth by serving our people. Whether through ministry, activism or true leadership, this is a man who walks the walk. It is an honor to present him with my final NASS Medallion Award."

Since 1979, Rev. Cosby has served as Senior Pastor of St. Stephen Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Due greatly to his practical and dynamic Bible teachings, the congregation has grown from 500 to approximately 14,000 members, and has been recognized by Outreach magazine as one of the 100 largest churches in America (2010) and Emerge magazine as one of six “super churches” of the South.

"Secretary Grimes continues to lead by example," said Cosby. "Her strength and compassion for all Kentuckians is a shining example of what we are trying to do here on earth. Whenever I have called, she has answered. Thank you, Alison."

