BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials in Bullitt County are looking for a young girl, according to the Bullitt County dispatch.

Dispatch said staging is happening at the Beech Grove Baptist Church, located at 300 W Beechgrove Rd, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150. Officials are asking for neighbors to stay away because it complicates their investigation. They said the girl’s name is Charlie.

Charlie, 3, was last seen wearing blue pajamas. Officials also say she could be with a pit bull called Penny.

WHAS11 is working to confirm more information and obtain a picture. WHAS11’s Heather Fountaine is headed to Bullitt County at this time.

EDITOR'S NOTE: It was originally reported her name was Caroline but it was later confirmed she answers to Charlie.

