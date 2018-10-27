WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A missing person case in Washington Co., Ind. Has led police to the body of a missing person as well as an arrest.

While searching for missing 22-year-old Jacob Ray Dodson, officers questioned Dodson’s associate, Jerry Lee Carson, 47.

Carson was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and false informing to police.

After obtaining a warrant to search Carson’s property, investigators located the body of Dodson in a duffel style bag under an abandoned mobile home.

This is currently considered a death investigation, but could change depending on the results of the autopsy, which is scheduled for Oct. 28.

