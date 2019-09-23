The search for a missing Louisville woman in the Virgin Islands has been suspended due to Tropical Storm Karen.

According to the Virgin Islands National Park, 48-year-old Lucy Schuhmann has been missing since September 19.

Schuhmann never returned to her AirBnB in Coral Bay on St. John Island. Her bag was left in the AirBnB and her rental jeep was later found at a parking area near in the Virgin Islands National Park. Search and rescue teams found her backpack on a trail as well.

SCUBA divers, snorkelers and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searched the area, but authorities said there was no sign of Schuhmann. People with information are asked for call (866) 995-8467, option 2.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.