Search efforts continue for missing teen kayaker, family asks for volunteers

Jacob Stover, 16, went missing after taking his kayak on the Ohio River Jan. 10. As search efforts continue, the team is distributing flyers to bring awareness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, the team searching for missing 16-year-old Jacob Stover is requesting more volunteers.

The Prospect teen went kayaking on the Ohio River on the morning of Jan. 10 and never returned home.

Since Stover's disappearance, friends, family and a group of volunteers have been assisting both Kentucky and Indiana law enforcement in the search.

"I think every day that we're out here we hope we can put together pieces of this puzzle," Wendy Treinen, a friend of the Stover family, told WHAS11.

The search team is planning to form multiple groups of volunteers to drive west from the Falls of Ohio State Park to distribute flyers at local businesses, public areas and private residences.

Flyers are available for pickup at the Indiana State Park's visitor center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The team will have paper flyers for posting indoors and laminated flyers for posting outside.

The flyers give information on the Stover including what he was wearing, items he had with him and the kayak itself.

The flyer also contains contact information if you find one of the items listed. The search asks to place a pin on Google Maps to mark the location then to share the location with 502-432-6597.

Additionally, if an item is found the team asks to a photo of it and send it to the number listed above.

The search team asks to bring a hammer, nails, staple gun and tape to assist with hanging the flyers.

As efforts continue, anyone with information about Stover’s disappearance is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

