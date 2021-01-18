Crews continue search for missing 16-year-old kayaker

Jacob Stover's family has created a Facebook page to share photos and information.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been a week since 16-year-old Jacob Stover went missing after taking his kayak on out on the Ohio River, but search efforts have not stopped.

Since last week, crews have searched on foot, by boat and by air. Search crews have focused their efforts on the Falls of the Ohio area, where Stover's cell phone last pinged, and Cox Park, where he took his kayak out on the water. So far, Stover's kayak has been located, but the teen is still missing.

The family is welcoming the help of seasoned boaters who are familiar with the river, licensed drone operators and experienced hikers. They have also created a Facebook page to share photos and information.

Stover was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black winter pants, blue beanie and black boots. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 140-pounds and standing at 5-feet-9-inches tall.

Anyone with information about Stover’s disappearance is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

