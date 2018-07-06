BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a young girl who was reported missing on Thursday morning, June 7.

Charlee Nichole Campbell, 2, was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Chief Erik Butler of the Southeast Bullitt County Fire Department. She was last seen in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road in Lebanon Junction.

She was wearing winter pajamas with designs from the movie Frozen in a blue color. She has shoulder length blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 3' tall and weighs around 37 pounds. Officials also say she could be with a blue and gray pit bull called Penny.

Police believe she is on the autism spectrum and could be nonverbal.

On Friday the Bullitt County Sheriff said a man was spotted at Charlee's home around 4:30 a.m. The sheriff's department is trying to track him down. On Friday morning, detectives took video statements from Charlee's mother and grandmother. They will be interviewing the grandfather next.

As the search continued on Friday, officials released six search dogs into wooded areas around the girl's home in Lebanon Junction. They will be searching for a scent.

About 40 first responders from several departments assisted in the search on Thursday. At least 50 volunteers showed up with food and water and helped the crews. Twelve first responders stayed after sunset on Thursday to use infrared technology to continue the search.

Dispatch said staging is happening at the Beech Grove Baptist Church, located at 300 W Beech Grove Rd, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150.

Those hoping to volunteer are asked to stay home. Too many volunteers can throw off the scent for the search dogs, makes it difficult for helicopters to search and it becomes too crowded to search efficiently.

If you know of Charlee's whereabouts or have seen her, call 911.

EDITOR'S NOTE: It was originally reported Charlee was a 3-year-old but the chief of the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department said she is 2-years-old going on 3. It was also originally reported her name was Caroline but it was later confirmed by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office that her name is Charlee.

