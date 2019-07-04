LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The search continues for a missing Taylor County man.

Officials resumed search efforts for 87-year-old Delmer Thomas Curry Saturday using methods including horseback, helicopter and K9 units.

Curry was last seen at his home Monday afternoon in Campbellsville.

Volunteers had already searched more than 3,400 acres in the field behind his home and searched more than 14 miles of shoreline near the local lake.

Search crews working with law enforcement to find Tom Curry, an 87-year-old man missing from Campbellsville, Ky.

WHAS-TV

“Yes, he’s 87 – he is old, but he has family, he’s got brothers, he’s got sisters, he’s got niece and nephews that want to find him and bring him back – hopefully safely,” Diana Evans, Curry’s niece, said.

Authorities are still asking Smith Ridge residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity on their property.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Campbellsville 911 at (270) 465-8000.

