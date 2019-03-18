LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Police called off the search just before midnight on Sunday. There are no additional details at this time.

Louisville Metro Police are searching for 17-year-old Paul David Dendekker. Dendekker has been missing from 816 Keswick Blvd in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood since Sunday, March 17.

Police said Dendekker, who is 6'0", 160 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes, is depressed and recently threatened to harm himself. He may be driving a 2001 four-door red Volvo S40 with license plate 482-NPJ.

If anyone has information, police ask that they contact LMPD at 574-5673.