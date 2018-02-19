Former Louisville judge, Sean Delahanty, dies after battle with lung cancer

Delahanty comes from a long line of judges and lawyers in Louisville. He went to the University of Louisville and the Brandeis School of Law.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Jefferson County's most well-known and outspoken judges has died.

Judge David Holton told WHAS11 longtime former Judge Sean Delahanty died after a battle with lung cancer.

Delahanty served on the bench in District 6 for two decades.

He was not re-elected in 2018.

His mother, Dolores Delahanty, is in the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.

In an interview with WHAS11, Delahanty discussed his philosophy when presented with different cases.

"There's a political consequence for this job and I'm not overly concerned with that, I'm required to do my job as best I can and to bring my best judgment to bear," he said.

Holton said Delahanty spent his adult life serving Jefferson County and the public through fair and equal treatment to all.

Mayor Craig Greenberg reacted to the news on his social media.

"Judge Sean Delahanty's service to our community cannot be overstated and his passing is a sad day for Louisville. For over three decades he served from the bench with integrity, patience, and impeccable legal knowledge," he said.

