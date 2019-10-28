LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A sea of pink filled Cardinal Stadium on Sunday as hundreds gathered to support survivors and those who lost their battle against breast cancer.

During the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, many joined to spread awareness for the disease, hoping for a change to make one step closer in beating the deadly disease.

Statistics show that one in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and more than 40,000 people who are diagnosed annually die from the disease.

The walk was to honor and celebrate everyone.

To learn more about breast cancer, visit http://www.cancer.org/breastcancer.

