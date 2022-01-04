Louisville airport could soon set record for busiest year in history

Spring break has started for Jefferson County Public Schools and other surrounding school systems, so travel is on people's minds in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spring break has started for Jefferson County Public Schools and other surrounding school systems, so travel is on people's minds in Kentuckiana.

Director of Public Relations Natalie Chaudoin said their capacity levels are at 99% of where they were in 2019 which she said was their "best year ever." She said it's possible they could set a travel record this year.

With 35,000 scheduled departure seats from March 31 to April 4 alone, Chaudoin said it's busy, but it's also good for the airport.

"You know, it's a really positive sign for Louisville," said Chaudoin. "In the last year, we've added two new airlines, 15 new routes."

But how are travelers handling the traffic?

Traveler Jennifer Sparks said she had to consider both the price and availability of the limited flights. And, she had to get there early.

"The last time I flew, I was shocked to see the lines and so this time I said that I have to get here two hours early," said Sparks.

Another issue arriving with the busy travel season is rental car availability.

"The lines are out the wazoo. So trying to wait patiently, hopefully, the rental is there. But we don't know," said traveler Dee Slaughter.

Slaughter said she is traveling to Gulf Shores by car.

While at the airport she decided to check on shorter lines, however, those companies said there was no inventory for walk-ups.

"I'm just worried that you know, yes, I got a reservation but it doesn't really mean 100% that's what's happening," said Slaughter.

Chaudoin says there are ways to avoid the headaches that come with travel.

"Best thing you can do is check-in online at home, most airlines allow you to check-in at least 24 hours in advance," said Chaudoin.

