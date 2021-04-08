Louisville Muhammad Ali International hosting two-day job fair

The job hiring event is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn-Louisville Airport on Crittenden Drive Oct. 27-28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the marker for a fresh job? The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is seeking hires to let their career take flight.

The airport is hosting a two-day job fair Oct. 27-28. On Oct. 27, the fair will be held at 4:30-7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 28 the event will be held 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

SDF's hiring event held at the Hilton Garden Inn-Louisville Airport on Crittenden Drive is a chance for those interested to learn more and meet with hiring officials at the airlines, car rental agencies, passenger service providers, UPS, TSA and more.

Positions recruited include administrative roles, airline agents, baggage handlers, bartenders, customer service, management trainees, rental car agents, security officers, servers and more.

Attendees should come prepared with a resume or work experience information as on-site interviews will be conducted.

Pay for the positions is up to $21/hr. Additionally, job seekers can register to win two free round trip airline tickets to any of the 36 nonstop destinations served at SDF.

For more information visit SDF's job fair website here.

