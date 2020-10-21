Sculptor Ed Hamilton to receive 'Louisvillian of the Year' honor

The award is 70-years-old and has also been given to Muhammad Ali, businessman Junior Bridgeman, former Mayor Jerry Abramson and David Jones.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s renown sculptors is receiving one of the city’s oldest awards.

The Advertising Federation of Louisville is naming Ed Hamilton Louisvillian of the Year.

The award is 70-years-old and has also been given to Muhammad Ali, businessman Junior Bridgeman, former Mayor Jerry Abramson and David Jones.

The 73-year-old Hamilton has created works such as the Abraham Lincoln sculpture at Waterfront Park and the sculpture of York at the Belvedere.

He has also sculpted pieces featured around the country of notable Americans including Booker T. Washington at Hampton University and boxing great Joe Louis in Detroit.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.