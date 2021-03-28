Officials said that Jeff Anthony Shepherd was last seen driving a gray 1984 Ford F-150 truck with a red passenger door, and a brown driver-side door.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office said a reward is being offered in a case of a missing Kentucky man.

They said that Jeff Anthony Shepherd, 33, was last seen in Scott County on March 12, 2018. He has not been heard from since then, officials said. Shepherd is a White man with brown hair, blue eyes and his hair was shoulder-length when he was last seen, officials said. He was between 5'5" - 5'7" tall, and weighed between 145 - 165 pounds.

He was also driving a battered, gray 1984 Ford F-150 with a brown driver-side door and a red passenger-side door. The truck is missing as well, officials said.

They said that Kentucky State Police was investigating the case and that a $10,000 reward was being offered for information helping to find him.